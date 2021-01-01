UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG IS HOME
Submission ID: 2110
Date Found December 31, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Whispering Pines
Street or Road Airport Rd
Closest Major Intersection Airport and Hardee Ln
Finder's Name Susanne Carroll
Finder's email Susanne.gcarroll@gmail.com
Primary Phone (210) 381-0878
Additional Comments Yellow lab, male. No collar or microchip. Extremely friendly. Found wondering near Airport Road and Hardee Ln around 1045 pm on Dec 31st. He’s currently at the Whispering Pines Police Department.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yellow Lab
Markings None noticed
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.