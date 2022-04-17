Submission ID: 2609
Date Found April 16, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass
Street or Road Main St
Closest Major Intersection US 1
Finder's Name Raven Journeay
Finder's email rsjour4079@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (978) 504-1169
Additional Comments Please email or text. Female yellow lab, appears spayed. Make black lab, neutered. They look like they've been lost for awhile. Checking for microchip and taking to the shelter if no one claims them.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Labrador retriever
Markings Yellow and black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
