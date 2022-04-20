Submission ID: 2616
Date Found April 19, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road S Henley Street
Closest Major Intersection Pennsylvania Ave and US 1
Finder's Name Harrison Dixon
Finder's email harrison.b.dixon17@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (843) 422-2820
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yellow Lab
Markings None
Predominant Color Yellow
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.