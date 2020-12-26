Submission ID: 2102
Date Found December 23, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Donald Ross Drive
Closest Major Intersection 211 and Rt 5
Finder's Name Lesley Berkshire Bradley
Finder's email Lesleyberkshire@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 603-8506
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yellow Lab
Markings Solid yellow
Predominant Color Soft yellow
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Choke Chain
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
