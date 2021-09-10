Submission ID: 2371
Date Found September 10, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Downtown Southern Pines
Street or Road Connecticut
Finder's Name Bridget Bachman
Finder's email bridgetbachman@gmail.com
Primary Phone (772) 332-9872
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed White Mix
Markings Scar; spotted ears
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
