Submission ID: 2786
Date Found September 11, 2022
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 11:14 am
Area Found (Please include city/town) Woodgreen, aberdeen
Street or Road 195 pecan lane
Closest Major Intersection Pecan & woodgreen
Finder's Name Alex gepahrt
Finder's email Alex.gephart96@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 709-1299
Additional Comments I'm a nurse at the hospital and I work tonight. He is safe and warm out of the storm. If he isn't claimed by the morning, I'll take him to a local vet to get scanned for a microchip as soon as I'm home from work.
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier mix
Markings Brown ears
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
3rd Color Tan
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Tail of Pet Short
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
Coat of Pet Long
Ears of Pet Folded
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Flea collar and blue nylon collar with no tag
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
