UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2445
Date Found November 07, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern pines
Street or Road Indiana and Hedgelawn
Closest Major Intersection Indiana and 211
Finder's Name Lizzie
Finder's email Elizabethaudra@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 603-0940
Alternate phone (910) 944-9296
Additional Comments Found dog- no collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed White terrier?
Markings White
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Wirey
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.