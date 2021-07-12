Submission ID: 2299
Date Found July 12, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen NC
Street or Road Pasture circle
Closest Major Intersection 15/501
Finder's Name Crystal Nawaz
Finder's email crystal.passino@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (703) 955-2144
Alternate phone (919) 368-6681
Additional Comments Found 12 July, furry white dog with blue eyes, running around the farms in The Meadows. Has collar but no tags. Very friendly and healthy.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Havanese??
Markings White with black tip ears
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
