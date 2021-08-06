Submission ID: 2327
Date Found August 05, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Robbins
Street or Road lakeysiding Rd
Closest Major Intersection lakeysiding Rd and Atlantic Rd
Finder's Name Sherry Wallace Maynard
Finder's email swmaynard2014@gmail.com
Zip 27209
Primary Phone (910) 606-2038
Additional Comments getting medical help from Moore Humane Society. Not at the Shelter
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle Mix
Markings Tumor on belly
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
