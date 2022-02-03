UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2529
Date Found February 03, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Downtown Aberdeen
Closest Major Intersection Near High Octane Coffee Shop
Finder's Name Patrick and Ivory Mulholland
Finder's email ivorywhiteley@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (907) 388-1998
Alternate phone (907) 750-7200
Additional Comments Young dog about one year old.
Must identify dog's collar (color and style) to claim.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shih Tzu (maybe Maltese Mix)
Markings All white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No tag
(1) comment
Just saw this on the Sandhills Sentinel: Benny is lost in Aberdeen. He was last seen in the 100 block of Spring Street. Benny is an all-white Maltipoo. He is wearing a blue collar with white paws as the design. Please call 910.571.8181 if you see him." I called that number believing it might be this found pet. Left a message. Then called the finders number and they said the dog had been returned to owner. I believe it is the same dog, she didn't give me a chance to ask. There is a picture of him on the Sandhills Sentinel.com.
