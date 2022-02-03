Found Dog Aberdeen

UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME

Submission ID: 2529

Date Found February 03, 2022

Area Found (Please include city/town) Downtown Aberdeen

Closest Major Intersection Near High Octane Coffee Shop

Finder's Name Patrick and Ivory Mulholland

Finder's email ivorywhiteley@gmail.com

Zip 28315

Primary Phone (907) 388-1998

Alternate phone (907) 750-7200

Additional Comments Young dog about one year old.

Must identify dog's collar (color and style) to claim.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Shih Tzu (maybe Maltese Mix)

Markings All white

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)

APPEARANCE

Tail of Pet Curled

MICROCHIP

Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

Collar I.D. Tag(s) No tag

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Patricia Bryan

Just saw this on the Sandhills Sentinel: Benny is lost in Aberdeen. He was last seen in the 100 block of Spring Street. Benny is an all-white Maltipoo. He is wearing a blue collar with white paws as the design. Please call 910.571.8181 if you see him." I called that number believing it might be this found pet. Left a message. Then called the finders number and they said the dog had been returned to owner. I believe it is the same dog, she didn't give me a chance to ask. There is a picture of him on the Sandhills Sentinel.com.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days