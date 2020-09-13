UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Date Found September 12, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass, NC
Street or Road Fernandez Ln
Closest Major Intersection McPherson Rd & Marks Rd
Finder's Name Norma & Bill
Finder's email norm1esp@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 429-4273
Alternate phone (910) 551-7709
Additional Comments He was checked for a chip and confined he has no chip and no collar. He's in good spirits and eating well.
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Teacup Poodle
Markings Has square shaved patch from recent procedure.
Predominant Color White
2nd Color none
3rd Color none
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Hanging
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) N/A
Collar I.D. Tag(s) N/A
