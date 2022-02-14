UPDATE: DOG's OWNER LOCATED THANKS TO MICROCHIP
Submission ID: 2543
Date Found February 13, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Front Gate at Wood Lake in vass
Street or Road Front Gate
Finder's Name Judith
Finder's email judith154@hotmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (321) 427-7679
Additional Comments Found a neuter Male White Pitbull Mix Wearing a Gray faded think collar in Vass.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Yoshi
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull Mix
Markings White
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Fade Gray
