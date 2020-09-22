Submission ID: 2007
Date Found September 22, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Oakmont Circle
Closest Major Intersection Lost Tree/Oakmont
Finder's Name Juliana West
Finder's email usnancmom@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (919) 349-1549
Additional Comments Two found dogs.
White Pit mix
Brown brindle mix
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit Bull Mix
Markings White/Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
