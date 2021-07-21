Submission ID: 2307
Date Found July 20, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Closest Major Intersection Near Harley Davidson store
Finder's Name Jan Tyndall
Finder's email naymarty2002@gmail.com
Primary Phone (910) 986-4639
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Maltese /poodle
Markings White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.