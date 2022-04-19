Submission ID: 2612
Date Found April 18, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron, NC
Finder's Name Sarah DeSpain
Finder's email sbdespai@ncsu.edu
Primary Phone (910) 986-2782
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) N/A
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky Mix
Markings N/A
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
