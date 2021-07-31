Submission ID: 2318
Date Found July 30, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road NC HWY 24 27
Closest Major Intersection Bryant rd
Finder's Name Sonia Biggs
Finder's email soniaj1980ktown@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 273-4138
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings 2nd collar Safepet
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No tags
