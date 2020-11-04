Submission ID: 2047
Date Found November 04, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road E Vermont Ave
Closest Major Intersection Next to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic
Finder's Name Emily Oxendine
Finder's email emjoxendine@gmail.com
Primary Phone (252) 521-1191
Additional Comments Found him running in the road. He is very angry but safe.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bolognese ?
Markings Wearing red vest with dogs on it and a polka dot bow.
Predominant Color All white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Curly
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
