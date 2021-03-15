UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2190
Date Found March 12, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Morganton
Finder's Name Leslie Sinclair
Finder's email Sinclair.leslie@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (904) 814-5535
Additional Comments White short legged female bully mix., has chain laceration and hair loss to head and face. No collar
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bully mix
Markings None
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
