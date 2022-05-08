UPDATE: OWNER FOUND, DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2638
Date Found May 06, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Ashley heights
Street or Road Strother
Closest Major Intersection 211/reservation
Finder's Name Valerie tucker
Finder's email Thckervx@gmail.com
Zip 28215
Primary Phone (910) 263-0588
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bulldog
Markings None
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
