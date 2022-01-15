UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED
Submission ID: 2514
Date Found January 15, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Penn Ave and May Street Southern Pines
Street or Road Penn Avenue and May Street
Finder's Name Clay Scott
Finder's email Onlyoneclay@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 724-3109
Additional Comments Found a female bulldog
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Bulldog
Breed Bulldog
Markings White and tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
