Submission ID: 2185
Date Found March 09, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage almost in Vass
Street or Road Water Hills Ln
Closest Major Intersection Union Church Rd and Thurlows lake
Finder's Name Aeryale
Finder's email aeryale@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (815) 981-1842
Alternate phone (616) 401-8580
Additional Comments He likes chasing our cats. Not good
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier
Markings White and Burnt Orange
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Orange
3rd Color N/A
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blie
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
