Submission ID: 3331
Date Lost July 30, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Owner's Full Name Robinson Sales Vicente
Email Daisybeiza@yahoo.com
Zip 27235
Primary Phone 3366536436
Alternate Phone (336) 653-6436
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Levi Sales
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Unknown
Markings N\A
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
