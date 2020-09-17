Submission ID: 2002
Date Found September 13, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass
Street or Road Union Church
Finder's Name Andrea
Finder's email Sugarslopes@hotmail.com
Primary Phone (551) 579-0151
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix
Markings White and brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
