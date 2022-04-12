UPDATE: DOG TAKEN TO MOORE COUNTY SHERIFF"S OFFICE ANIMAL SERVICE, CARTHAGE
Submission ID: 2606
Date Found April 11, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Moore county pinebluff,
Street or Road Chicago avenue
Closest Major Intersection Us highway 1
Finder's Name Jesse davis
Finder's email davisjesse09@yahoo.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone (910) 773-0320
Alternate phone (910) 986-2837
Additional Comments Dog was found in yard running around my front door. It has a broken leash around his neck and no tag.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed American bull dog mix
Markings Looks like dog on little rascals
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Blue
