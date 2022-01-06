Submission ID: 2510
Date Found January 06, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Mid South subdivision, Southern Pines
Street or Road Plantation Drive
Closest Major Intersection Knoll Road
Finder's Name Sandi King
Finder's email sandiking0811@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (301) 461-0275
Additional Comments This dog is running loose and will run away if approached.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) ??
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound or Spaniel?
Markings Black nose, ears, spots
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
