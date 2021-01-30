UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Date Found January 29, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Longleaf golf Course
Street or Road Manning Square
Closest Major Intersection Midland road and Knoll Road
Finder's Name Melinda Gregg
Finder's email Emgregg97@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (225) 397-5862
Upload Photo File uploaded
Type of Animal Male dog
Breed Bulldog mix
Markings Mostly white, black around eyes, one floppy white ear
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Green
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
