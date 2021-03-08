Submission ID: 2182
Date Found March 08, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aurora Hills Nursery, Pinebluff NC
Closest Major Intersection Currant St and Pinebluff Lake Road
Finder's Name Keely
Finder's email robinson.k4@gmail.com
Primary Phone (910) 690-9048
Additional Comments There are two dogs that were found roaming together. The adult dog is in the animal description. The puppy looks to be a few months old. She is mostly white with brown markings around her ears and some brown spots on her back.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier mix
Markings Darker snout area than rest of body
Predominant Color Brown/Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Brown
Collar I.D. Tag(s) no tags
