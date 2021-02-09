Submission ID: 2147
Date Found February 09, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Hunters Ridge (Pine Branch court)
Finder's Name Alicia Oliveira
Finder's email Alicialynnoliveira@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (508) 971-4150
Additional Comments Found dog in hunters ridge off of May street in Southern Pines
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Feist Mix
Markings Mix
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
3rd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.