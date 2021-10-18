Submission ID: 2425
Date Found October 17, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) South of Route 1 near Hoffman
Street or Road Dirt Road
Finder's Name Heather
Finder's email jhraetz@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (703) 888-8569
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound
Markings Black, Tan, and White
Predominant Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
