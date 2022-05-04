Submission ID: 2635
Date Found May 02, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Woodbridge neighborhood
Street or Road Hannah Lori Dr.
Closest Major Intersection 24/27
Finder's Name Katrina Branford
Finder's email Kbranford@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (919) 842-9640
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound mix
Markings Black, white , brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
