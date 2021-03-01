Submission ID: 2173
Date Found February 26, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen NC
Closest Major Intersection Reservation & Calloway Rd
Finder's Name Jo Kula
Finder's email MrsJKula@aol.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 281-4343
Additional Comments This dog is now with a rescue for the 10 day stray hold.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound
Markings Brown & black
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
