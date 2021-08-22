Submission ID: 2342
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found August 21, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Hwy 211
Street or Road 10664 NC HIGHWAY 211 E
Closest Major Intersection Indiana
Finder's Name Kelley Rollins
Finder's email goddessudie62@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 944-3218
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Hunting dog
Breed Pointer- hunting type dog
Markings Tri color
Predominant Color Black white and tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No
