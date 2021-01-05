Submission ID: 2113
Date Found January 04, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road W. Pennsylvania
Closest Major Intersection Glover
Finder's Name Barnes Brooks
Finder's email barnesweirbrooks@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (860) 248-5855
Additional Comments Found with collar and ID tags. Called both numbers and they are no longer valid.
Female beagle appears pregnant.
Anyone claiming dog will need proof of ownership photos and/or vet record.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) No Name
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings four white stockings
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Black
3rd Color white points
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes. Numbers not valid.
