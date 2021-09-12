Submission ID: 2373
Date Found September 11, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Sanford
Street or Road Tramway Rd & Courtland Dr
Closest Major Intersection S Horner Blvd & 15/501
Finder's Name Elizabeth
Finder's email Lizabthn@aol.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (516) 225-9542
Additional Comments Found female Beagle mix. Very friendly. No collar, no tags.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings White chest & under belly. Brown & black back & face. White tip on tail.
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.