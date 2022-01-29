Submission ID: 2526
Date Found January 28, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage NC
Street or Road Joel Rd
Closest Major Intersection Joel/ farm life school rd intersection
Finder's Name Jenna Latimer
Finder's email tinyninja@ymail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (919) 901-8143
Additional Comments Dog has safe, warm place to stay in meantime.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Tricolor
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Yellow
