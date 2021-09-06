Submission ID: 2361
Date Found September 02, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Stanton Hill Rd
Closest Major Intersection Underwood Rd
Finder's Name Melissa Johnson
Finder's email 84firecraker@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 638-6516
Additional Comments I found this Beagle on Stanton Hill Rd and Underwood Rd. He was running in the road and I didn't want him to get hit by a car. He is safe and being well taken care of until claimed.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) N/A
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle Mix
Markings N/A
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
