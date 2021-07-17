Submission ID: 2302
Date Found July 16, 2021
Area Found CARTHAGE
Street or Road 519 SUMMIT ST
Finder's Name Holly P. Orth
Finder's email hollyorth@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 986-0871
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound
Markings Tri color
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
