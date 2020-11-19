Submission ID: 2069
Date Found November 07, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) edge of Aberdeen/Southern Pines area heading to Raeford/Fayetteville
Street or Road intersecton of Hwy 211 and Pee Dee Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 211 and Pee Dee Rd
Finder's Name Josh and Lea Pierpont
Finder's email leapierpont@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 303-0277
Alternate phone (910) 964-7374
Additional Comments Intact male tri-color hound with distinguishing marking to left hip, no collar, no tags, no microchip. Super sweet boy.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal dog
Breed hound
Markings tri-color, brownish-black spot mark on left hip hip
Predominant Color light brown
2nd Color white
3rd Color black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
