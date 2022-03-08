UPDATE: HOME
Submission ID: 2561
Date Found March 06, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) sandhurst park Southern Pines
Street or Road 3 BERYL LN
Finder's Name MIROSLAVA LIPSKY
Finder's email miroslava.lipsky@outlook.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 639-6249
Additional Comments dog (girl) found at Sandhurst Park and would follow us home.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal small dog
Breed looks like a jack russel mix?
Markings brown and white
Predominant Color light brown
2nd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.