Submission ID: 2420
Date Found October 17, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Midland Road
Closest Major Intersection The roundabout
Finder's Name Chrissy Holwerda
Finder's email Chrissy.holwerda@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (615) 584-1505
Alternate phone (615) 717-7357
Additional Comments Found dog on Midland Road near Ironwood Cafe. DM me here if have any information on who the owners are. Tag was not on collar, but proper identification of the collar is required to confirm ownership.
Thank you!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yorkshire Terrier
Markings Collar no tag
Predominant Color Light brown
2nd Color Gray
3rd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
