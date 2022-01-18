Submission ID: 3608
Date Lost January 18, 2022
Area/Town Lost Downtown Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost West Pennsylvania Ave, NW Broad Street, N Bennet Street
Closest Major Intersection US Hwy 1 and W Morganton Road
Owner's Full Name N/A
Email rdmichaelis1@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9103151598
Alternate Phone (910) 773-9892
Additional Comments This pup was found roaming downtown SP near the Leadmine restaurant, beautiful pit, orange collar with no tag,
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name No Tag
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull
Markings White belly, marks on legs?, crystal blue/grey eyes
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet N/A
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Orange
