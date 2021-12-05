Submission ID: 2480
Date Found December 05, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Batchelor Farm Rd
Closest Major Intersection US 1 South
Finder's Name Kristin
Finder's email Kristinkelly43@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 992-0077
Additional Comments senior male, small with collar
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal dog
Breed unknown
Markings none
Predominant Color tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Wirey
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
