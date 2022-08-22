Submission ID: 2768
Date Found August 21, 2022
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 7:31 pm
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen - South of Ashley Heights in Hoke County
Street or Road Koppers Road
Closest Major Intersection NC 211
Finder's Name Amber Gilmore Strickland
Finder's email algilmore0485@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 709-8847
Additional Comments Found by a friend of Amber's who could not take the dog. Amber has the dog. Appears to be 3 to 4 months old, has what could be a hernia by left rear leg.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd Mix
Markings None remarkable except growth by left hind leg that could be a hernia
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Black on Muzzle
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
