Submission ID: 2378
Date Found September 13, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) West End
Street or Road NC-73
Closest Major Intersection Jackson Springs Road
Finder's Name Kelly
Finder's email kingbags@hotmail.com
Primary Phone (417) 598-3820
Additional Comments My girlfriend spotted this dog off NC-73 close to Jackson Springs Road. She tried to pick him up and get him in the car but he was a bit skittish. She then left to meet me at the nearest gas station I had some snacks and hoped we could coax him in, but we went back to where she had seen him and he was gone.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit Bull mix
Markings tan color
Predominant Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
