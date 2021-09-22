Submission ID: 2387
Date Found September 15, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Jackson Spring
Street or Road Belford Church Rd.
Finder's Name Nancy
Finder's email nsharman@centurylink.net
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (910) 639-5127
Additional Comments Found an unneutered Pitbull Mix in Jackson spring.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull Mix
Markings none
Predominant Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
