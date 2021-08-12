Submission ID: 2334
Date Found August 11, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Pee Dee Rod
Closest Major Intersection Unsure
Finder's Name Tim
Finder's email Blmay64@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 690-6372
Additional Comments Posting for finder. Tim took dog to Hoke county shelter. Dog was found in Moore county.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Staffy mix
Markings Light tan with white
Predominant Color Light tan
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Leather with spikes
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
