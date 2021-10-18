Submission ID: 2427
Date Found October 17, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass, near Guys and Dolls Salon, 3/4 mile east of US1 on 690/Lobelia Road
Street or Road 690/Lobelia Road
Closest Major Intersection 690 and Johnson Grove
Finder's Name Vanessa Moak
Finder's email hey_you_1115@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (910) 988-4473
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed, possibly pit, black mouth cur, hound
Markings Brownish Orange
Predominant Color Brownish Orange
2nd Color Same
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Torquoise
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
