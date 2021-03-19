UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Date Found March 19, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carolina Hotel
Street or Road Carolina Vista Drive
Finder's Name Glenn
Finder's email Shaunaregapsi@outlook.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 987-8865
Alternate phone (910) 987-8868
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Unknown
Markings Tri-color
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
