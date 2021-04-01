Submission ID: 2212
Date Found March 31, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road Nickens Road
Finder's Name Nicole
Finder's email 87morrisn@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 986-1100
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Unknown
Markings N/a
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
(1) comment
Dog apparently was taken to the County Animal Shelter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.