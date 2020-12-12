Submission ID: 2086
Date Found December 11, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Carolina Road
Closest Major Intersection Carolina Road and Calloway Road
Finder's Name Becca
Finder's email Boyce_789@hotmail.con
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (856) 759-3068
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed
Markings Tan
Predominant Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.